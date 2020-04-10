Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days | Samui Times

A 10 day ban of the sale of alcohol will be starting today in Bangkok. Bangkok will be the second province to enforce an alcohol ban, the first being Sakon Nakhon. Officials say the ban has been put in place to deter groups gathering and drinking, especially at night when the curfew is in effect.

A spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority announced the ban on yesterday after attending the health ministry’s Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting.

The spokesman urges all sellers to cooperate and comply with the ban.

Reports say the President of the Alcohol Beverage Seller Association, Thanakorn Kuptajit, doesn’t seem too keen on the alcohol ban saying that the approach could lead to more people coming out to stock up on booze thus leading to possible exposure to infections.

“Many may buy it illegally during the ban. Others will travel outside Bangkok to buy. It doesn’t answer the goals of the government. Why would you ban? What for? I ask the press to think whether this will solve the problem?”

SOURCE: Khaosod English