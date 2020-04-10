Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days | Samui Times

National News
Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days
A 10 day ban of the sale of alcohol will be starting today in Bangkok. Bangkok will be the second province to enforce an alcohol ban, the first being Sakon Nakhon. Officials say the ban has been put in place to deter groups gathering and drinking, especially at night when the curfew is in effect.
A spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority announced the ban on yesterday after attending the health ministry’s Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting.
The spokesman urges all sellers to cooperate and comply with the ban.
Reports say the President of the Alcohol Beverage Seller Association, Thanakorn Kuptajit, doesn’t seem too keen on the alcohol ban saying that the approach could lead to more people coming out to stock up on booze thus leading to possible exposure to infections.
“Many may buy it illegally during the ban. Others will travel outside Bangkok to buy. It doesn’t answer the goals of the government. Why would you ban? What for? I ask the press to think whether this will solve the problem?”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Medical staff feeling the wrath of the Covid-19 Virus – 80 Infected so far
Newborns get special face shields for protection from the Covid-19 virus
Thailand is in need of nurses to aid the Covid-19 outbreak
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days
COVID-19 ภูเก็ตติดเพิ่ม 9 ราย สะสม 170 – ข้อมูล 10 เมษายน 63
Free mobile internet and broadband boost available for 30 days
Royal Thai Army pledge to protect the people and postpone military purchases
พังงา พบผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID-19 รายแรก หลังรักษาสถิตินานกว่า 73 วัน
ข้อปฎิบัติช่วงเคอร์ฟิวสำหรับชาวประมง
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Will the Thai government impose a 24 hour curfew?
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Koh Samui temporarily closes airport till April 30
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News2 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News1 week ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui4 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News1 day ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
-
National News1 week ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login