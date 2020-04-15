Bank bandit scoots off in the rain with 106,000 baht | Samui Times

Connect with us

Bank bandit scoots off in the rain with 106,000 baht

The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Prawet in SW Bangkok were robbed 106,000 baht this week by a thief who emerged from the rain armed with a pistol.

The Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives in Prawet district of southeastern Bangkok

The guy, captured on surveillance cameras, wore a blue sky hat, a face mask, a black jacket, jeans and trainers. He went up to the first counter and asked the clerk to get to the ground.

He then helped himself to 106,000 baht before vanishing on a black Honda Click motorcycle with SCV 683 registration.

Officers were informed of the accident at around 3 p.m. on Monday. They assume the accused man is a 30-year-old Thai man. It is believed that a suspect should be able to switch to at least a Honda Scoopy with the proceeds of his crime.

SOURCES: thaivisa | Daily News | engnews.com

