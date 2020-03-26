Banks will be open for business during Thailand’s state of emergency | Samui Times

The Bank of Thailand, together with ‘The Thai Bankers Association, the Association of International Banks and the Government Financial Institutions Association have decided that they will keep as many Thai bank branches open as possible to ensure business can continue to operate during the Covid-19 state of emergency.

The BoT says…

“…financial institutions under their supervision were ready to guarantee customers access to important services including, deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures. Branches and credit units will be open as often as possible. Customers should be spaced at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.”

“Electronic channels including ATMs, cash deposit machines, internet banking, mobile banking, phone banking and call centres will be operating around the clock.”

(When using an ATM at this time we recommend using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, or thoroughly washing your hands, before and after using a public ATM)

The BOT is also warning customers to be wary of fraudulent phone calls, and should not be giving personal and financial details freely over the phone or online.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post