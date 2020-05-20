Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon | Samui Times

The government’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration recently announced that pubs, bars, and entertainment facilities would be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks if the regular count of new Covid-19 cases remains in the single digits.

Dr Taweesilp has confirmed that the situation of Covid-19 in Thailand continues to improve and has dropped to a single digit for the last 22 days.

“The CCSA will continue to assess the situation every 14 days and if the single digit trend continues, the reopening of “red” businesses (medium to high risk) is likely to come faster.”

He added that everyone should keep their guard high to maintain a low infection rate, which would help their daily lives to return to normal and boost customers ‘ confidence in “red” businesses.

Although the prospect of bars and pubs re-opening is great, a lot of businesses are wondering who’s going to visit them. Bars in tourist destinations such as in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket, are likely to be fairly empty until tourists can start coming back into the kingdom.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand