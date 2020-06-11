Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4

Bars, pubs and erotic massage parlours are among those of which will not be allowed to reopen in Thailand’s phase 4 relaxation measures.

The reopening measure, scheduled for late June or early July, also gives a no-go for beer houses, karaoke bars and ball pits for children.

Such areas are at “high risk” of causing the coronavirus to spread, according to Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s COVID-19 crisis centre.

“We have seen in Thailand that pubs, bars, and karaoke bars are risky areas,” Taweesin said.

His statement is likely referring to a Thong Lor downtown party in Bangkok which eventually spread the disease.

The spokesman said Friday’s meeting at the crisis centre would finalize the following measures and their start date. He said that could be as early as 14 or 15 June, or even early July.

Locations eligible for reopening include international schools and tutoring centres. International schools have opened first since earlier breaks in the summer. Schools under the authority of the State Ministry of Education and will later open.

State conferences and workshops can be completely accessible, as can food courts, hotels, and restaurants. Alcoholic beverages can be served in restaurants too. Salespeople who promote the sale of alcohol are not allowed, however.

“Cheer beer waiters or waitresses are not allowed. They promote people to stay and drink. Drink and then go home,” Taweesin said. “Restaurants can reopen and serve alcohol since people don’t spend as much time there, only during mealtimes.”

Buffets can’t let people serve their own meals.

This is also possible to rebuild daycares, elderly care centres, meeting rooms, exhibition centres, dining halls, research centres, sporting venues and concert halls. Sports competitions, however, must not have members of the audience, and concerts must practice strict social distancing.

“Going to the orchestra and relaxing is good. But with heavier genres of music, this could have people singing along and spreading saliva,” Taweesin said.

Transportation centres and bus, vans, and train operations can also be fully reopened – but vehicle passengers must be capped at 70 percent.

Production sets for films can have up to 150 people on set. Spas, onsens, herbal steam facilities may be completely available, but it is difficult to provide exotic massage parlours or “soapy massage” – a euphemism for commercial sex venues.

Amusement parks and water parks can reopen, but only one person per 8 square meters must be allowed to play pools and water areas. Ball pits are to be kept closed. Arcades within malls can reopen, but game shops will remain closed on stand alone.

Open-air stadiums, martial arts gyms can also fully reopen and even hold competitions as long as there is no audience and the event includes no promotional sales activities. Parks and group exercises, with a limit of 50 persons per activity, can also be held.

