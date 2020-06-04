Beaches’ Reopening Draw In Thousands

Chonburi isn’t the only province in Thailand to experience an influx in beachgoers as Trat province is also expecting tourists by the thousands after reopening beaches this week.

Saksit Mungkarn, the secretary of the Trat Tourism Association, said the island is ready to welcome as many as 5,000 visitors this weekend, though some businesses will remain closed as they are still preparing for the reopening.

“We already saw the arrival of 200 tourists on the first day,” Saksit said. “This figure doesn’t include about 1,000 foreign tourists who are stranded on the island.”

Saksit said the new waves of tourists would feature families versus the previous group of young travelers.

Koh Chang deputy mayor Teerasak Damrongcheep said business owners should remain vigilant of tourists and returning employees’ symptoms. Visitors should wear face masks and keep their travel histories logged on the government’s Thai Chana platform, he said.

SOURCE: Khaosod English