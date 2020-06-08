Beer Delivery Company Fined After Allegedly Breaking Alcohol Law | Samui Times

Craft beer delivery company Beervana said it was fined 50,000 THB for violating Thailand’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act.

The company is warning others while petitioning for the law to be abolished, claiming it hurts already struggling businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the Thai Alcohol Prevention Network spokesman Chuwit Chantaras says the act is in place because alcohol is responsible for nearly 50,000 deaths a year in the Kingdom.

He furthered that the company doesn’t understand the importance behind the act-which forbids suppliers from promoting particular brands of alcohol, posting branded bottles or glasses, giving alcohol away for free, issuing invitations to try a particular alcoholic product or using celebrities to endorse alcohol brands.

With bars currently shut and restaurants only permitted to sell alcohol for take away, he claims many businesses are resorting to illegal ways of selling alcohol. These methods include promotions and special deals on particular brands, which violate the act and could make it easier for underage drinkers to get their hands on alcohol.

Chantaras denied Beervana’s claim that even showing an unbranded bottle or using the word “beer” is illegal under the act, pointing out that it’s only the promotion of particular brands or the use of celebrities to market alcohol that is forbidden.

Bars and clubs have been closed since the end of March but are looking towards being re-opened in the next few weeks during Phase Four of the lifting of restrictions around Thailand. Alcohol is currently able to be purchased and taken home, but restaurants are still not permitted to sell alcohol at their premises.

