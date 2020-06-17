Beijing Closes Schools And Stops Flights After New Outbreak | Samui Times

Asia News
Beijing Closes Schools And Stops Flights After New Outbreak
Beijing has closed schools and stopped flights after a new Covid-19 outbreak from a food market yielded a concerning rise in infections.
In light of the recent news, over 1200 flights have been cancelled which amount to almost 70 percent of all in and outbound flights to China’s capital.
Those who made it out of the capital were being placed under quarantine as Beijing city spokesman XuHejian noted that the new epidemic situation is extremely severe.
The city has now reported 137 infections over the last six days, with six new asymptomatic cases and three suspected cases today, according to the municipal health commission.
Officials said that since May 30, more than 200,000 people had visited Xinfadi market, which supplies more than 70% of Beijing’s fruit and vegetables.
More than 8,000 workers there were tested and quarantined.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
