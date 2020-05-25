Beware Of Fake Thai Chana Apps Stealing Information | Samui Times

After introducing its Thai Chana (Thai Victory) Covid-19 contact-tracing app, the government of Thailand is now seeing copycats emerge with the intent to steal users’ personal information.

“The real Thai Chana domain names are www.ไทยชนะ.com or www.thaichana.com that people can use to check in and out of venues,” officials at the centre advised.

The Anti-Fake News Centre said, “The fake domain names are thaichana.pro, thai-chana.asia and thaichana.asia created to trick people into downloading these applications.

‘The app is meant to trace peoples’ whereabouts by having them scan a QR code and filling out their personal information.

The officials added that people can contact the real ThaiChana hotline at 1119 anytime for more information.

SOURCE: The Nation