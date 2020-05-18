Connect with us

Breaking News

BJC Big C Foundation Donates Azithromycin To UK For Covid-19 Treatment

Avatar

Published

7 hours ago

on

By

BJC Big C Foundation Donates Azithromycin To UK For Covid-19 Treatment | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

On behalf of BJC Big C Foundation, Mr. Aswin Techajaroenvikul and his wife Mrs.Thapanee Techajaroenvikul had the honour to present 120,000 Azithromycin tablets to support COVID-19 treatment in the UK through H.E. Mr. Brian Davidson, British Ambassador of Thailand.

The presentation ceremony was led by Mrs. Suwannee Poonapanont, Senior Executive Vice President – Healthcare Business and Acting Executive Vice President – Pharmaceutical Division, Ms. Suree Chooratchareon, Assistant Vice President of Group Corporate Communications Division and Mr. Suthep Pothchongran, Assistant Vice President – Regulatory Affairs of BJC Big C, and witnessed by Mr. Richard Porter, Trade Counsellor and Ms. Kanyanat Premjitt, Trade Officer at the British Embassy Bangkok on 15 May 2020.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3031
  • Active Cases: 118
  • Recovered: 2857
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 18-05-2020 at 23:12

Trending