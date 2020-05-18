On behalf of BJC Big C Foundation, Mr. Aswin Techajaroenvikul and his wife Mrs.Thapanee Techajaroenvikul had the honour to present 120,000 Azithromycin tablets to support COVID-19 treatment in the UK through H.E. Mr. Brian Davidson, British Ambassador of Thailand.

The presentation ceremony was led by Mrs. Suwannee Poonapanont, Senior Executive Vice President – Healthcare Business and Acting Executive Vice President – Pharmaceutical Division, Ms. Suree Chooratchareon, Assistant Vice President of Group Corporate Communications Division and Mr. Suthep Pothchongran, Assistant Vice President – Regulatory Affairs of BJC Big C, and witnessed by Mr. Richard Porter, Trade Counsellor and Ms. Kanyanat Premjitt, Trade Officer at the British Embassy Bangkok on 15 May 2020.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post