BMA is offering home visits for Covid-19 testing | Samui Times

National News
BMA is offering home visits for Covid-19 testing
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is organising a system to assess possible positive Covid-19 suspects who may be holed up in their own homes or accommodation. Those who are considered high risk will be offered Covid-19 testing at home.
Yesterday, Bangkok’s Governor, Aswin Kwanmuang, says that the BMA, together with staff from the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, are sending mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing at the residences of people who had completed an online questionnaire and are considered “at-risk.”
“For those who tested positive would be taken to treatment facilities. This would help quickly contain the disease and relieve the worries of people living nearby.”
Aswin says that the units would go to see people who have completed an online screening questionnaire and learned they were at risk of having caught the disease.
You can complete the questionnaire in Thai on their website.
The website was officially launched last Friday and more than 20,000 people had completed the form by yesterday afternoon.
The BMA Governor asks people in Bangkok to try their best to stay home, regularly wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear face masks and refrain from sharing personal items, to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
