Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Koh Samui police found a body in the jungle yesterday at Soi Ang Thong 8, Village No. 5, Ang Thong Sub-district, Koh Samui District, Surat Thani Province.
The body was that of 56 years old, Uthara Sae.
Police say there were no injuries on his body but was found with a needle in his right arm and a small bottle of water open with a syringe nearby.
Uthara’s sister Saithip Thuaycharoen said that he had been missing since May 5 and had a past history of drug abuse that led him to being sentenced for 4 years over the use of heroin.
Saithip said her brother had no occupation and also had other underlying health issues.
Police said the autopsy concluded that the cause of death was a drug overdose.
SOURCE:Khoasod
