Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice | Samui Times

A former boxer is demanding justice after being imprisoned for 14 months on drug trafficking charges. The boxer, Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon, a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion, was recently released from custody after being acquitted.

Now, he is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence that he had been wrongfully imprisoned and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.

Furthermore, his title was stripped from him after his 2018 arrest at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok where he was en route to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of being involved with a smuggling operation of more than 3 million meth pills.

He said that the only thing that linked him to the crime was a car that he sold to a dealership in 2015. The car allegedly was used by people involved in the drug operation. Additionally, others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.

SOURCE:The Thaiger