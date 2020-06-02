Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice | Samui Times

Regional News
Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice
A former boxer is demanding justice after being imprisoned for 14 months on drug trafficking charges. The boxer, Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon, a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion, was recently released from custody after being acquitted.
Now, he is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence that he had been wrongfully imprisoned and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.
Furthermore, his title was stripped from him after his 2018 arrest at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok where he was en route to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of being involved with a smuggling operation of more than 3 million meth pills.
He said that the only thing that linked him to the crime was a car that he sold to a dealership in 2015. The car allegedly was used by people involved in the drug operation. Additionally, others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.
SOURCE:The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Mental Health Issues Mounting According To University Poll
One New Case, One Death – Covid-19 Update (June 2)
Boxer Acquitted From Drug Charges Wants Justice
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
Stranded Italian Helps Traffic Police
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Despite Spam, Thai Chana App Crucial In Covid-19 Fight
Cinemas Keep Extension Plans Despite Decreased Ticket Sales
Pattaya Beaches Open But Give Tourists Nowhere To Go
Thai Ship Workers Quarantined In Phuket
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
July 1 – End Of Emergency Decree, Lockdowns, International Travel Ban
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login