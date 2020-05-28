Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot | Samui Times

Breaking News
Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot
Brazil has surpassed the US in Covid-19 death rates, prompting warnings that its death toll could total 125,000 by August.
The forecasted numbers came from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), as Brazil’s daily death toll climbed past that of the US on Monday.
However, Brazil’s president has resisted calls for a lockdown.
“Brazil must follow the lead of Wuhan, China, as well as Italy, Spain, and New York by enforcing mandates and measures to gain control of a fast-moving epidemic and reduce transmission of the coronavirus,” wrote IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray.
The institute’s model shows Brazil’s daily death toll increasing five-fold over the next month or two, which would leave hospitals in a dire situation as shortages would be likely.
Brazil has registered 807 deaths on Monday which surpassed the 620 deaths reported in the United States.
Two days earlier, Brazil overtook Russia as the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot in number of confirmed cases, after the United States.
SOURCE: Reuters
