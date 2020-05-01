British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya | Samui Times

46 year old, British man, named Neil Henry Elliot, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday.

He was arrested for allegedly beating and stabbing a prostitute to death in Pattaya.

Police say he beat her with a pool cue until it snapped during an argument, then stabbed her in the wrist and in the neck with a machete.

Neil allegedly told the police that he picked up the woman, named Onn, at around 10 pm in the red light district.

After visiting a strip of bars which were all closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the two went back to his bungalow for the night.

Police say they bother consumed a drug called ya-ba, which is a strong form of Methamphetamine, before staying up all night to have sex.

In the early morning, an argument broke out, which is when the attack took place.

The policed reported that Elliot admitted to hitting Onn with a pool cue and then stabbing her to death with a 23-inch machete when she resisted.

Police officers found Neil on a nearby street after he left his property and crashed his motorbike.

He reportedly told officers that he had just killed a woman and was taken back to the house when they found the woman dead in the bathroom.

He was then immediately arrested, handcuffed and hauled in a police pick-up truck, before being taken away to the police station for questioning.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said Onn was between 35 and 40 years old.

He said…

“We found the victim in the bathroom. She had stab wounds on her neck and on her right wrist.”

“The suspect he met her last night on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said they both used drugs which lead to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead.”

Pictures from the property this afternoon show the broken snooker queue on the blood-covered ground and the machete on the covered snooker table.

A large Northern Ireland flag was hanging at the entrance to Neil’s single-storey property and police confirmed Neil was from the country.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong, from the Bang Lamung district station, said the officers have detained Neil after he admitted the alleged crime.

He said…

“Initially, we have not found his identification documents yet but he has admitted his crime.”

“He will be remanded at the station for interrogation while the officers will search his house thoroughly again.”

“There were bloodstains on the floor and blood in many areas of the room. A snooker cue was broken and a knife about 60cm with blood stains was on the floor.”

SOURCE:Daily Mail