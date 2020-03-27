British man leaps to death from 13th floor in Bangkok | Samui Times

A British man, only 26 years old, has jumped from the 13th floor of a residential apartment, in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district, in an apparent suicide.

A security guard at the property told police that he’d “heard something hit the ground” on Wednesday night but didn’t investigate. A neighbour discovered the man’s body while dumping rubbish on Thursday morning outside the residential building.

The Police reports that they were told the 26 year old was “depressed and worried” because his income had vanished during the Covid-19 crisis.

A Thai friend of the deceased told police that she’d known the man for six months and had recently invited him to help her prepare items that people could use as protection against the virus. saying…

“It would bring them both a little income.”

The two were working on the project earlier on Wednesday evening when the man left at around 8pm. She says he never complained about anything and she had no idea he might have been suicidal.

The British Embassy has informed the man’s relatives in the UK. The Covid-19 virus is not only affecting the infected but leaving many in hardship.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: The Nation