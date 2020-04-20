British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport | Samui Times

Chiang Mai News
British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport
A British woman has been stranded at Chiang Mai Airport for the last week, has finally been offered a place to stay.
On Monday, a reporter interviewed an airport official.
Thay said that workers discovered the British woman had been staying in the Chiang Mai airport after a few days.
Chiang Mai Airport Manager Nattawut Ta-inta said the woman arrived on April 14 but could not take another flight because they were all cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Nattawut revealed that she was a backpacker who was heading to Bangkok and then to Surat Thani. Until she got stuck at the airport.
She didn’t have any money to buy another ticket because her friends couldn’t make a deal because of the pandemic in their world, so the airport officials had brought food and water to her when she was stranded.
The Tourist Police offered her help, but she declined and insisted on waiting for the money to be sent.
The woman was eventually released from captivity at the airport on Monday and taken to the guest house. The airport is taking steps in the future to deal with any related events.
SOURCE: The Nation
British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20)
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
AoT gets ready to welcome Thai nationals back to Thailand
1.9 Trillion baht stuimulus approved by HM the King
Desolate beaches attract turtles to Phuket and Phang Nga
47 stranded Thais returned from Malaysia
Chiang Mai air quality continues to struggle
AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Covid-19 mass testing proving to be not as efficient as you think…
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Crowds queue to exchange their gold for cash – as gold prices reaches a new high
National Flight ban have been prolonged… again
Thailand Covid-19 update
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login