British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport | Samui Times

A British woman has been stranded at Chiang Mai Airport for the last week, has finally been offered a place to stay.

On Monday, a reporter interviewed an airport official.

Thay said that workers discovered the British woman had been staying in the Chiang Mai airport after a few days.

Chiang Mai Airport Manager Nattawut Ta-inta said the woman arrived on April 14 but could not take another flight because they were all cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Nattawut revealed that she was a backpacker who was heading to Bangkok and then to Surat Thani. Until she got stuck at the airport.

She didn’t have any money to buy another ticket because her friends couldn’t make a deal because of the pandemic in their world, so the airport officials had brought food and water to her when she was stranded.

The Tourist Police offered her help, but she declined and insisted on waiting for the money to be sent.

The woman was eventually released from captivity at the airport on Monday and taken to the guest house. The airport is taking steps in the future to deal with any related events.

SOURCE: The Nation