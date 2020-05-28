Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony | Samui Times

Marshall, 47, was arrested after a hotel operator in Bangkok informed police that the suspect had checked in.

Immigration police said the suspect used a biometric passport to check in which alerted the hotel operator. Prior to his arrest, the Briton had allegedly hidden at several locations in Bangkok.

On April 28, Marshall was arrested after allegedly pushing his wife from the 8th floor of their apartment balcony. Marshall allegedly had become aggravated due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Upon arrival, police and rescue workers found Ms. Sukanda, aged 56, on the 7th floor of the condo still conscious. She was screaming in pain yelling that Marshall had thrown her off their balcony.

Ms. Sukanda fell between one and two floors, as she landed on a protruding roof from an adjacent building, which saved her life. Police said Ms Sukanda suffered a fractured hip and a dislocated arm in the fall.

Police then tried to communicate with the Briton, however, he just kept praying on the condo balcony for hours.

Police said Marshall escaped from police custody two days later. He was charged with attempted murder and unlawful detention.

Marshall now faces further charges and blacklisting from Thailand once he has served his sentenced at Bang Kwang Prison also know as the Bangkok Hilton.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times