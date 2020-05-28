Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony
A Briton, who has been on the run from police after allegedy throwing his wife off his balcony, has been arrested in Bangkok.
Immigration police said the suspect had been identified as David John Marshall.
Marshall, 47, was arrested after a hotel operator in Bangkok informed police that the suspect had checked in.
Immigration police said the suspect used a biometric passport to check in which alerted the hotel operator. Prior to his arrest, the Briton had allegedly hidden at several locations in Bangkok.
On April 28, Marshall was arrested after allegedly pushing his wife from the 8th floor of their apartment balcony. Marshall allegedly had become aggravated due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Upon arrival, police and rescue workers found Ms. Sukanda, aged 56, on the 7th floor of the condo still conscious. She was screaming in pain yelling that Marshall had thrown her off their balcony.
Ms. Sukanda fell between one and two floors, as she landed on a protruding roof from an adjacent building, which saved her life. Police said Ms Sukanda suffered a fractured hip and a dislocated arm in the fall.
Police then tried to communicate with the Briton, however, he just kept praying on the condo balcony for hours.
Police said Marshall escaped from police custody two days later. He was charged with attempted murder and unlawful detention.
Marshall now faces further charges and blacklisting from Thailand once he has served his sentenced at Bang Kwang Prison also know as the Bangkok Hilton.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
11 New Cases, No Deaths- Covid-19 Update (May 28)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Central Buys Out Family Mart
Briton Arrested After Throwing Wife Off Balcony
Thailand Job Losses Reminiscent Of Asian Financial Crisis
Brazil Feared To Be Next Covid-19 Hotspot
Myanmar Migrant Workers To Return In Thousands
Shooting At Thai Radio Station Leaves 3 Dead
True Online Censors PornHub Then Reverses After Online Outrage
Foreigner Found Dead In Phi Phi Island National Park
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
PM Prayut Agrees To Extend Emergency Decree Till End Of June
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
Thunderstorms And Rain Predicted For Today – Koh Samui Weather
Phase 3 Of Easing Restrictions Will Commence Soon, If Cases Remain Low For 2 Weeks
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login