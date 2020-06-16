Business Trips Given Priority Upon International Flights Reopening | Samui Times

Bangkok Airport
Business Trips Given Priority Upon International Flights Reopening
Upon reopening international flights to Thailand, The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said business trips will be given priority over tourists.
CAAT is set to begin talks on resuming international services on Tuesday after investors appear to be reportedly ready to absorb Covid-19 control measure costs.
Director-general Chula Sukmanop said tourists arriving as part of travel bubble agreements between countries will be allowed in later and has called in all airline representatives that operate international flights for discussions.
Those business travellers who would be given first priority would still have to undergo quarantine and possible medical treatment costs as the CAAT will impose measures such as social distancing on planes and at airports, guidelines for inflight food services and quarantine areas aboard planes for passengers who fall sick during flights.
The CAAT has extended its ban on inbound and outbound commercial flights until June 30. However, with the recent resumption of domestic flights, Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport has already started seeing a sharp increase in passengers according to Sumpun Kutranon, the airport’s manager.
Despite the reopening of flights and news of international flights reopening, authorities say that there is no way to predict when tourism numbers may start getting back to normal due to other countries’ border situations and measures surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
