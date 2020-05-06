Cabinet approves 20% discount on water bills | Samui Times

Yesterday, Deputy government Spokesman Rachada Thanadirek announced that the Cabinet has accepted proposals from the Metropolitan and Provincial Waterworks Authority of offering 20% discounts on water bills until the end of June, in hopes to ease the financial strain of those struggling during Covid 19 crisis.

“Customers of MWA, (which include those in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakarn provinces) will get free use of the first 10 cubic metres of water, and the 20% discount will kick in after the first 10 cubic metres are used up,” she said.

“The collection fee of those who use less than 10 cubic metres per month will also be waived for that month.”

“The PWA, due to lack of liquidity, will not provide free usage of the first 10 cubic metres but will grant 20% discount to private users,” added Rachada.

“The normal service fee charged to PWA customers who pay their bills at 7-Eleven, Big C and Tesco Lotus will also be waived until June 30.”

Rachada added that the 20% discount is for private users only, while government departments and state companies nationally will provide 3% discount on water bills without free usage of first ten meters by the end of June.

