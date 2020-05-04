Cabinet approves new public debt management scheme | Samui Times

The Thai Cabinet has approved new public debt management proposals presented before by the Ministry of Finance for fiscal 2020.

Deputy government spokesperson, Traisoulee Traisaranakul has reported that…

“The ‘new’ debt has been modified in line with the plans, up to 1.497 trillion baht from 894,005 billion baht.”

“The ‘existing’ debt management scheme has been modified down to 1,035 trillion baht from 831,15 billion baht.”

“The new debt increases of more than 603 billion baht are intended to be aligned with an emergency decree enabling the Finance Ministry to borrow for economic and social rehabilitation due to the effects of the Covid 19 outbreak.”

The Cabinet has also approved plans to change the new debt of government entities by 18.702 billion, to allow agencies to have their loan limits lowered.

Agencies with limits that will be decreased are:

Port Authority of Thailand – down 4 billion baht

Provincial Water Works Authority – down 1,92 billion baht

While agencies whose loan cap has been increased are:

Thailand Electricity Generation Authority – up 4 billion baht

Provincial Electricity Authority – up to 8,3 billion baht

Although Thailand’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority earns a further 1,061 trillion baht, Thailand’s State Railway loans are cut to 18,262 billion baht.

SOURCE: The Nation