Cabinet gives green light to reduce water, power bills

The Thai Cabinet is returning deposits for installation of electricity meters, also approving 17 billion baht in remedial measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and drought by reducing water and power bills by 3%.

Under the measure to reduce power cost, the state will lower electricity charges for all types of users by 3% during April to June. It is expected to require a budget of 5.160 billion baht. The state water authorities will also cut charges for all types of users by 3% for three months, at the beginning from the bill cycle of April. The Thai cabinet met yesterday in Bangkok.

The Cabinet also approved extending the period of electricity payments for specific businesses such as hotels and housing for rent without interest throughout a ‘Grace period’ of not more than six months. The Energy Regulatory Commission will hold a meeting and announce any further details today.

SOURCE: The Nation