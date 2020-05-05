Capitalist arrested for allegedly purchasing national park land | Samui Times

Koh Samui News
Capitalist arrested for allegedly purchasing national park land
Police colonel Phongphet Ketsupa, head of the administrative department in Khao Kho District, Phetchabun province, received reports that there was suspicious activity within the National Park Pang Khao Mountain Forest and Wang Chomphu Forest.
He went to go and investigate the land and found a trespasser growing fruits and vegetables.
After further investigation, it was revealed that the owner of a well know hotel in Koh Samui had allegedly recently purchased the land of 105 rai for 7 million baht.
It is known to be illegal to own or buy land that is registered as a national park.
The police reported that Khao Kho police had already prosecuted the said capitalist and who is awaiting trial.
SOURCE: News.Ch.7
