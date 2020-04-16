Cash bonuses for officials working against Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

Yesterday, Thailand’s Deputy Government Spokesperson, Traisulee Traisaranakul, said the Cabinet accepted cash donations for government officials whose job is linked to battling the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The decision to disburse gift money from the 2.7 billion baht budget to civil servants who have worked to counter Covid-19 has been suggested by the Office of the Civil Service Commission,” she said. “Those working in related sectors, such as doctors and nurses, will receive an additional 1,500 baht in their monthly salary, while those serving in support places, such as police officers and military personnel, will receive 1,000 baht.”

Disbursements will be provided from April to September.

“The Cabinet also approved the Office’s plan to recruit 38,105 workers in 24 fields related to medicine to represent civil servants in order to meet the needs of government agencies,” said Traisulee. “The appointments will be made in three batches, in May, August and November.”

The Office said it distributed 320,000 health care plans to medical officials who are under the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the University Council and the Local Administration Organisations.

