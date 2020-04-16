Cash bonuses for officials working against Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

Asia News
Cash bonuses for officials working against Covid-19 crisis
Yesterday, Thailand’s Deputy Government Spokesperson, Traisulee Traisaranakul, said the Cabinet accepted cash donations for government officials whose job is linked to battling the Covid-19 outbreak.
“The decision to disburse gift money from the 2.7 billion baht budget to civil servants who have worked to counter Covid-19 has been suggested by the Office of the Civil Service Commission,” she said. “Those working in related sectors, such as doctors and nurses, will receive an additional 1,500 baht in their monthly salary, while those serving in support places, such as police officers and military personnel, will receive 1,000 baht.”
Disbursements will be provided from April to September.
“The Cabinet also approved the Office’s plan to recruit 38,105 workers in 24 fields related to medicine to represent civil servants in order to meet the needs of government agencies,” said Traisulee. “The appointments will be made in three batches, in May, August and November.”
The Office said it distributed 320,000 health care plans to medical officials who are under the Ministry of Public Health, the Royal Thai Police, the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the University Council and the Local Administration Organisations.
SOURCE:The Nation
Thailand Pharmaceutical council anticipates medicine shortages
Cash bonuses for officials working against Covid-19 crisis
NBTC request to reduce charges has been disregarded
50 retired military doctors recruited to combat Covid-19 outbreak
PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
Thais stranded in Malaysia will soon be able to come home
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
Thailand Covid-19 update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News7 days ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events1 week ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login