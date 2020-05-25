Businesses such as; boxing stadiums, locker rooms, spas, cinemas, conference centres and schools are scheduled to re-open next month for the third stage of easing Covid-19 restrictions in Thailand.

But pubs, bars and nightlife venues will remain closed.

Tanarak Plipat, Deputy General Manager of the Department for Disease Control said on Sunday that activities and businesses at moderate risk for the transmission of Covid 19 or the so-called “yellow” category are expected in the next phase of relaxation to be permitted again.

”The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is expected to announce the list probably this coming Wednesday or Thursday,” Dr Tanarak said.

Sources include cinemas, bowling alleys, rinks, karaoke stores, theme parks, water parks, zoos, tutorial schools, the traditional Thai massage parlour, spas, workshops, meeting places, hotel conferences, trade fair centres, fitness centres and boxing stadiums.

The Chairman of a committee considering steps to facilitate lockdown, National Security Council Secretary General Somsak Roongsita, said that the committee would hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss relaxation restrictions to permit more businesses and activities to start again.

He refused to provide particular information on which companies are allowed to reopen, although he said that they are at a higher risk of infection transmission than those which were previously allowed to resume.

Nonetheless, businesses should now have placed health protection measures to protect consumers and their employees.

Gen Somsak said the committee should take account the information from the Ministry of Public Health, companies and individuals impacted by the pandemic’s economic consequences.

The Committee intends to strike a balance between public health and safety and the functioning of businesses.

‘Shortening the curfew’

Gen Somsak also reported that the committee would consider maintaining or shortening the curfew from 11pm-4am to midnight to 4 am.

The outcome of the meeting will be transmitted to the CCSA on Friday for a decision on the third phase of lock-down facilitation, which takes effect on 1 June, Gen Somsak said.

On Sunday the CCSA reported no new cases of coronavirus and no further death, with a total of 3,040 confirmed cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

Since the epidemic began, 2,921 people have recovered, 63 of them remain in hospital.

During the last two weeks, the number of new infections per day has remained small in a single digit with most new cases arising from interaction with previously infected individuals or interaction with crowds.

The Royal Thai Police Operation Center (RTP) has reported that 330 people have been arrested by the police who nationally denied curfew restriction from Saturday to 4 a.m. on Sunday from 11 p.m. We are subject to a number of fines and penalties.

On 26 March, the Government invoked an emergency decree to restrict the movements of people and force them to remain at home in order to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The directives in the declaration included the establishment of a limit and a ban of meetings that created public chaos.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post