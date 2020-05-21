CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update

When are bars/nightlife venus due to re-open in Thailand?

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is investigating the prospect of reopening bars and other entertainment facilities in Thailand on or before the latest proposed date of 15 June. This is when the country will enter Phase Four of the relaxation of restrictions on Covid-19.

The CCSA reports in The Pattaya News that any decision to reopen the nightlife will depend on on the on-going management of the Covid-19 virus. For some time now, Thailand has been reporting new cases in single digits, most of the returning people still in state quarantine. Entertainment mecca Pattaya has gone without a new case now for 36 days.

Places like Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket, renowned for their normally vibrant nightlife, saw bars and clubs shut down with countless workers put out of work. One medical expert from the Department of Disease Control, Dr Pramuan Ungchusak, caused dismay earlier this week when he suggested such sites should reopen as other businesses, and that all bars and clubs should be closed until Covid-19 vaccine is found.

CCSA officials quickly noted that this was only one opinion and not representative of the views of the organization as a whole. It is also assumed that there is fear that stopping the reopening of nightlife venues in the near future will only result in a rise of underground venues. The resulting lack of regulations means that there is a significantly higher risk of a second virus wave.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin stresses that the purpose remains to allow the reopening of entertainment venues, subject to strict safety measures. He states that entertainment representatives regularly meet government officials to discuss these measures while looking at other parts of the world that have succeeded in reopening bars and clubs. In South Korea, tracking and tracing could be used by authorities to quickly cut a cluster of cases in a nightclub.

Suggestions at the May 3 meeting in Pattaya included the compulsory wearing of masks by customers, bar staff wearing face shields and gloves to handle cash and drinks, controls of temperatures in all the establishments with hand sanitary equipment at all tables, limit on the number of customers admitted and limits on liquor promotions and parties.

The CCSA says that because social distancing in places like nightclubs would be extremely difficult to implement, the focus will be on customer health screening, tracking and monitoring. Therefore, all businesses and consumers will use the government touch tracing software.

‘A decision will be made by the end of this week or early next week ‘

The CCSA is scheduled to review the situation, so a decision can be made by the end of this week or early next week. If the numbers of new cases continue to be low and venues are prepared to comply with strict hygiene standards, they can be reopened on or before 15 June.

