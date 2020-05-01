CCSA worry people traveling over the long weekend will cause Covid-19 relapse | Samui Times

The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) is worried about the possibility of the virus transmission as many head to their hometowns for the long weekend.

Traffic police and other social media outlets reported heavy traffic on Friday, the start of a four-day holiday in Thailand.

FM91 Traffic Police Radio and Jor Sor 100 Traffic Radio registered bumper-to-bump traffic for kilometres on one of the busiest highways, Road 304 from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima.

Vehicles leaving Bangkok jammed the Mittraphab Highway to the north-east, roads to Pattaya and other eastern provinces, and the Asian Highway and Pahonyothin Road to the north.

The exodus came as the country began a four-day holiday period, beginning on Labor Day on Friday and ending on Coronation Day on Monday.

Citizens will get an extra two days if they take off on Tuesday, as next Wednesday is another public holiday, Visakh Bucha Day.

Some airlines have resumed domestic flights on Friday after they landed their fleets last month.”It’s a growing problem,” said CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin on Friday.

He urged travellers to stay at home after arriving at their destinations and to obey the regulations provided in the province in which they reside. “you have to follow the rules in your province,” he said.

Local authorities under the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee are allowed to enforce restrictions on the status of viruses in their province.

In Bangkok, people were out on the streets before the long weekend, according to statistics gathered by the CCSA.

On 15 April, 800,000 people travelled to Bangkok in all types of vehicles, including public rail transport. The number rose to 848,000 on April 23 and 960,000 on Thursday.

The CCSA did not expand on how the estimates had been determined.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post