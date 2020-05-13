Koh Samui Guide
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
Chaweng – Koh Samui
The Ultimate Guide
This lively and energetic town is Koh Samui’s capital for pure indulgence and sheer hedonism. Not much more than a two horse town less than 30 years ago Chaweng has skyrocketed to international renown. There are an astonishing choice of 5 star hotels, budget backpacker hostels, myriad dining choices and of course, its eclectic mix of diverse entertainment venues.
Chaweng has the most developed tourist infrastructure on the island. Although it does attract family groups, it caters principally to younger travelers seeking to live out their Bacchanalian idyll, playing and partying hard.
The gloriously panoramic beachfront, some 5km of fine white sand lined with a variety of dining and drinking establishments, is one of the most popular destinations on Koh Samui. The cosmopolitan mix of international visitors from all over the world only adds to the vibrancy of this exciting and intriguing town.
Where is Chaweng on Koh Samui?
