Chef Cares Extends Compassion To Public Transportation Workers | Samui Times

Chef Cares has kicked off the 2nd phase of its non-profit project by helping public transportation workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 efforts in Thailand.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM)workers, are to receive one of a kind lunch boxes for their tireless work keeping public transportations hygienic and safe.

Since April 6th, Chef Cares has grown into a network made up of over 50 top chefs who have come together to serve frontline medical staff and other essential workers who have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Cares founder Marisa Chearavanont, together with Chef Supat Chinsangtip from VIE Hotel Bangkok, and Chef Waratsaya Wongsawan from Baan Benjarong Pai restaurant have jointly provided one-of-a-kind menus to the MRTA and BEM staffs, as well as the cleaners and security officers working for the public transportations. This week, a total of 1,500 lunch boxes will be prepared for these staff, as gratitude and appreciation for their tireless work to keep our city clean.

“The project has been well received by doctors and medical staffs, now we have to extend our support to those workers who are working hard to maintain public health by providing them with delicious foods. For me, food is a love language shown through the act of creating a meal for someone. It is the care one puts in creating flavors, selecting fine ingredients, and crafting a dish for someone to enjoy. We hope to reciprocate these heroes’ efforts, helping them recharge their souls and their bodies, and enjoy a delicious moment of peace” Mrs. Marisa said.

The project has been sponsored by CPF, Chia Tai Farm, Royal Umbrella Rice, Araksa Tea Garden and CULINEUR School of Culinary Arts. Some 21,000 lunch boxes have been provided to 15 hospitals such as Ramathibodi Hospital, Siriraj Hospital, Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, Police Hospital and etc.

SOURCE: Khaosod English