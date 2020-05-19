The debate worldwide on punishments for rapists has Thailand following suit. As some Thai officials say prison time is not enough for those convicted of rape.

The proposal? To chemically castrate convicted offenders.

The house committee that overseas such crimes has introduced the consequential punishment with Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin supporting the proposed law.

“The issue of sexual abuse involving students and teachers still persists,” committee member Patcharin Sumsiripong said, according to Khaosod English.

“Schoolgirls have faced many types of violence, from rape to molestation. This becomes a public concern and it has to be solved right away.”

The problem is ever present with 5 teachers standing accused last week of gang-raping a 14 year old student in Mukdahan, which is near the Laos border. All of the suspects have reportedly denied the allegations and were released on bail.

2 days later a 16 year old girl came forward, also claiming that she had been sexually assaulted and corroborated the evidence and identification of the alleged suspects.

A committee member, and criminology expert, has proposed for Thailand to have a sex offender registry as well as bans on employment for convicted sexual offenders.

SOURCE: The Thaiger