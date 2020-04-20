Connect with us

Chiang Mai air quality continues to struggle

Samui Times Editor

Published

1 hour ago

on

Today (April 20th), Chiang Mai had the another day with a high air quality index, according to aqicn.org.

The website data reports that Chiang Mai’s air quality index (AQI) had a PM2.5 level of 152 micrograms per cubic metre on average, 100 AQI being the safety standard. This represents the 86th consecutive day with air quality index above 100 in Chiang Mai. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution.

aqicn historical data and Chiang Mai air quality

  • Level 0-50 means good air quality
  • 51-100 means moderate quality
  • 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
  • 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
  • 201-300 is highly harmful
  • 301-500 means extremely dangerous.

Chiang Mai’s pollution has been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10th, according AirVisual.com. The PM2.5 level has reached more than 200 cubic metre, 8 separate days since March 10 as the forest fires continues to challenge local authorities.

Chiang Mai Air Visual

A news report from CNA dated April 6th, gives an insight into the long days and life of a firefighter in the region. Chiang Mai firefighter Amphon Kanchan said “The situation this year is more severe than before. This year is dry. There has been no rain”. He also describes the tough conditions as steep terrain makes certain parts of the forest difficult to reach. “I’ve been working nonstop for almost 2 months and haven’t gone home yet”

Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires. This is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.

