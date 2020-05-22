Chiang Mai Police Officer Accused Of Killing University Dog | Samui Times

Chiang Mai News
Chiang Mai Police Officer Accused Of Killing University Dog
A Chiang Mai police officer has been targeted by Thai animal rights groups of abusing and killing a beloved university dog.
Tia was a stray that was adopted by students at Chiang Mai University. But sadly, the dog’s body was found last week prompting Watchdog Thailand to investigate.
The dog’s autopsy didn’t match the police officer’s story, but no further details have determined what exactly that means.
The group posted a video on Facebook with a clip from surveillance footage of a dog approaching a person on a motorbike, but no apparent abuse is shown in the video.
Police are investigating the dog’s death and have talked with witnesses. They say they will be questioning the police officer next.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
