Chiang Mai records best air quality in 6 months | Samui Times

Air Pollution
Chiang Mai records best air quality in 6 months
Today (April 29), Chiang Mai recorded the lowest air quality index in since October 31st 2019, according to aqicn.org.
The website data reports that Chiang Mai air quality index (AQI) had a PM2.5 level of 54 micrograms per cubic metre on average. 50 AQI is the general safety standard in Thailand. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution.
- Level 0-50 means good air quality
- 51-100 means moderate quality
- 101-105 will affect sensitive groups
- 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
- 201-300 is highly harmful
- 301-500 means extremely dangerous
Chiang Mai’s pollution has been a consistent issue, since the northern Thai city was declared ‘most polluted city in the world’ on March 10th, according IQAir.com.
At time of reporting, the air quality index reported by IQair.com is lower than the figures from aqicn.com. Even so, a positive sign for Chiang Mai as local efforts to contain forest fires and less dry conditions, has seemingly had a positive effect on air pollution in North Thailand.
Haze has been a common phenomenon in North Thailand and particularly Chiang Mai for more than a decade. It usually occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the severity of forest fires. This is intensified by farmers who burn waste to clear land for the next harvest season.
