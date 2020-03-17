Latest News
Chiang Mai venue owners complain about proposed closure of bars and clubs
Owners of Chiang Mai’s entertainment venues have come out against the Thai Public health minister’s plan to close all entertainment venues nationwide to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The new ‘lockdown’ proposal has been submitted to the national Covid-19 prevention committee led by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
An un-named owner of entertainment venues in the northern capital disagrees with closing down local bars.
“I don’t agree with the new measure due to a negative impact on the business and local people who works for these entertainment venues. The government should find better solutions and other prevention methods to battle the outbreak.”
“During the period of the outbreak, already more than 50% of our customers have disappeared, which is causing our businesses multiple problems. If the government confirms the closure of all entertainment venues, around 10,000 people will lose their job in Chiang Mai alone.”
He said they have already followed the Public Health Ministry guidelines, also checking the temperature of customers before entering. If anyone was found to have temperature of 37.5 celsius or more, they would be prohibited from entering.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
