Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages | Samui Times

Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages

6 hours ago

(Photo: www.chiangraitimes.com)

This week, Summer storms raged through many areas around Chiang Rai triggering widespread power outages, falling trees and electricity pole.

Relevant agencies rushed to many districts to cut trees that obstruct traffic across highways. In addition, several districts in Chiang Rai have been helpless because of trees falling on electricity lines. The electricity workers of Chiang Rai Province restored power to most communities within hours of the breakdown.

Governor Prajon Prachsakul directed local authorities and relevant agencies to visit the hit areas. In particular, to help the people and to control the damage to their homes and businesses. In a preliminary survey, officials confirmed that there was storm damage in 9 districts, 19 sub-districts and 50 villages.

Regional governments must also conduct harm assessments and provide primary assistance. Authorities also did not report any accidents or fatalities during or after the storm.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

