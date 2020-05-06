Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills | Samui Times

Chiang Rai News
Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
At 8:30 pm last night, police officers from the Narcotics Suppression Division 3, under the supervision of Police General Watcharathip Mongkol, arrested 27 year old Atthachai Sai Kaew.
The detention took place in the sub-district of Rob Wiang, Chiang Rai Province.
Reports show Atthachai smuggled nearly 1,000,000 methamphetamine (ya-ba) tablets.
During the arrest, officials found that Atthachai was involved in drug trafficking and was coming from the border to Chiang Rai
Whilst heading towards the town centre of Chiang Rai, he drove along the banks of the river that borders Ban Rong, Mae Sai District.
On Soi 4 Ban Rong Lane, he was waited by the detaining officers when they stopped the vehicle, searched the car and arrested him.
They found 5 sacks of methamphetamine pills in the trunk while looking inside the vehicle.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
