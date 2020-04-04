China holds 3 minute silence for lives lost during Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

Today, at 10am local time, the citizens of China stood still for a nationwide 3 minute tribute to honour the lives that had past in the Covid-19 outbreak. After the tribute, cars, trains and ships then sounded their horns, air raid sirens rang as flags were flown at half-mast.

Since the first cases of coronavirus was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province late last year, the virus has spread around the globe, infecting more than one million people and killing nearly 60,000 around the world.

China first notified the World Health Organisation about strange cases of pneumonia on December 31. By January 18, the confirmed number of cases had risen to around 60.

Only two days later, as millions of people prepared to travel for the lunar new year, the number of cases more than tripled to more than 200 and the virus was detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. From there, the virus began to spread rapidly in Asia and then Europe, eventually reaching every corner of the globe.

In Wuhan, the epicentre of China’s outbreak, all traffic lights in urban areas were turned red at 10am, stopping traffic for three minutes.

China’s government say the event was a chance to pay respects to “martyrs”, a reference to the 14 medical workers who died battling the virus. They also paid respect to Li Wenliang, a doctor in Wuhan who died of Covid-19 after being reprimanded by the authorities for attempting to warn others about the disease.

A Chinese nurse who treated patients with the Covid-19 virus told sources…

“I feel a lot of sorrow about our colleagues and patients who died, I hope they can rest well in heaven.”

The Chinese President Xi Jinping and other government officials paid the silent tribute in Beijing and also wore white flowers on their lapels as a symbol of remembrance.

Today’s commemorations correspond with the annual Qingming festival, where millions of Chinese families pay respects to their ancestors.

In the past few weeks, China has started to ease travel and social-distancing restrictions, believing it has brought the health emergency under control. Last weekend, Wuhan partially re-opened after more than two months of isolation and citizens being locked in their homes.

Today, China reported 19 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus, down from 31 a day before. China’s health commission says “18 of those cases involved travellers arriving from abroad.”

