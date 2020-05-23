Chinese Embassy Sends Face Masks To Ministry Of Defense | Samui Times

Major Gen Wu Xiaoyi represented the Chinese Embassy to donate some N95 medical masks and disposable medical masks to the Ministry of Defense of Thailand.

Thailand’s Permanent Secretary of Defense, Gen Natt Intracharoen, invited Maj Gen Wu Xiaoyy, the Chinese embassy military attaché in Thailand, to the Office of the Permanent Secretary of Defense in Bangkok.



Gen Natt has thanked China for its support and appreciated Thailand’s good ties in several ways.

In the meantime, Big Gen Wu Xiaoyi thanked the Thai people for sending Chinese people good wishes and encouragement.

He also expressed appreciation for Thailand ‘s performance in coping with COVID-19, saying that China is willing to improve security cooperation in all aspects with Thailand.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail