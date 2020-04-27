Colour-coded Covid-19 scheme update | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Colour-coded Covid-19 scheme update
The provinces of Prachinburi and Phatthalung switched from orange (no cases within the last 14 days) in the colour coding to light orange (no cases in 28 days).
The colour-coded Scheme was created to differentiate the provinces in Thailand on the basis of their Covid-19 situation.
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, said on Saturday (April 25), under the colour classification Green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been found, are:
- Nan
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Chainat, Trat
- Phichit
- Sing Buri
- Ang Thong
- Bueng Kan
- Satun
Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been identified in the last 14 days, include:
- Phetchaburi
- Kanchanaburi
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Rayong
- Samut Songkhram
- Saraburi
- Suphanburi
- Sa Kaeo
- Trang
- Chiang Rai
- Kalasin
- Chaiyaphum
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Mae Hong Son
- Tak, Phitsanulok
- Surin
- Nong Khai
- Nong Bua
- Lampang
- Lampun
- Uttaradit
- Amnat Charoen
- Si Saket
- Sakon Nakhon
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Prachinburi
- Phattalun
Orange provinces, with cases in the last 14 days are:
- Chachoengsao
- Nakhon Sawan
- Samut Prakan
- Samut Sakhon
- Phayao
- Loei
- Nakhon Phanom
- Surat Thani
- Phang Nga
- Nakhon Si Thammarat
The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:
- Khon Kaen
- Krabi
- Bangkok
- Chonburi
- Nakhon Pathom
- Nonthaburi
- Pathum Thani
- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Phuket
- Yala
- Songkhla
- Narathiwat
- Pattani
- Chumphon
Thailand saw a sudden surge in Covid-19 patients on Saturday, with 53 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.
SOURCE: The Nation
