Colour-coded Covid-19 scheme update

Samui Times Editor

Published

7 hours ago

on

Colour-coded Covid-19 scheme update | Samui Times
(Photo:www.benarnews.org)

The provinces of Prachinburi and Phatthalung switched from orange (no cases within the last 14 days) in the colour coding to light orange (no cases in 28 days).

The colour-coded Scheme was created to differentiate the provinces in Thailand on the basis of their Covid-19 situation.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, said on Saturday (April 25), under the colour classification Green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been found, are:

  • Nan
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Chainat, Trat
  • Phichit
  • Sing Buri
  • Ang Thong
  • Bueng Kan
  • Satun

Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been identified in the last 14 days, include:

  • Phetchaburi
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Rayong
  • Samut Songkhram
  • Saraburi
  • Suphanburi
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Trang
  • Chiang Rai
  • Kalasin
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Tak, Phitsanulok
  • Surin
  • Nong Khai
  • Nong Bua
  • Lampang
  • Lampun
  • Uttaradit
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Si Saket
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Ubon Ratchathani
  • Prachinburi
  • Phattalun

Orange provinces, with cases in the last 14 days are:

  • Chachoengsao
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Samut Prakan
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Phayao
  • Loei
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Surat Thani
  • Phang Nga
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:

  • Khon Kaen
  • Krabi
  • Bangkok
  • Chonburi
  • Nakhon Pathom
  • Nonthaburi
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Phuket
  • Yala
  • Songkhla
  • Narathiwat
  • Pattani
  • Chumphon

Thailand saw a sudden surge in Covid-19 patients on Saturday, with 53 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.

SOURCE: The Nation

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2931
  • Active Cases: 270
  • Recovered: 2609
  • Deaths: 52
  • Last Updated: 27-04-2020 at 17:12

