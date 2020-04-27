Colour-coded Covid-19 scheme update | Samui Times

The provinces of Prachinburi and Phatthalung switched from orange (no cases within the last 14 days) in the colour coding to light orange (no cases in 28 days).

The colour-coded Scheme was created to differentiate the provinces in Thailand on the basis of their Covid-19 situation.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, said on Saturday (April 25), under the colour classification Green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been found, are:

Nan

Kamphaeng Phet

Chainat, Trat

Phichit

Sing Buri

Ang Thong

Bueng Kan

Satun

Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been identified in the last 14 days, include:

Phetchaburi

Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Rayong

Samut Songkhram

Saraburi

Suphanburi

Sa Kaeo

Trang

Chiang Rai

Kalasin

Chaiyaphum

Nakhon Ratchasima

Buri Ram

Mae Hong Son

Tak, Phitsanulok

Surin

Nong Khai

Nong Bua

Lampang

Lampun

Uttaradit

Amnat Charoen

Si Saket

Sakon Nakhon

Ubon Ratchathani

Prachinburi

Phattalun

Orange provinces, with cases in the last 14 days are:

Chachoengsao

Nakhon Sawan

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Phayao

Loei

Nakhon Phanom

Surat Thani

Phang Nga

Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:

Khon Kaen

Krabi

Bangkok

Chonburi

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Pathum Thani

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Phuket

Yala

Songkhla

Narathiwat

Pattani

Chumphon

Thailand saw a sudden surge in Covid-19 patients on Saturday, with 53 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.

SOURCE: The Nation