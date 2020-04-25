Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases
Officials at the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced a colour-coding scheme for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being registered.
According to the Nation Thailand, the green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been identified, include:
- Nan
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Chainat
- Trat
- Phichit
- Sing Buri
- Ang Thong
- Bueng Kan
- Satun.
Light green provinces where no Covid-19 patients have been identified in the past 28 days are:
- Phetchabun
- Phrae
- Sukhothai
- Mahasarakham
- Yasothon
- Roi Et
- Chanthaburi
- Lop Buri
- Uthai Thani
- Udon Thani
Light Orange provinces or those with cases in the last 14 days are:
- Phetchaburi
- Kanchanaburi
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Rayong, Ratchaburi
- Samut Songkhram
- Saraburi
- Suphanburi
- Sa Kaeo
- Trang
- Chiang Rai
- Kalasin
- Chaiyaphum
- Nakhon Ratchasima
- Buri Ram
- Mae Hong Son
- Tak
- Phitsanulok
- Surin
- Nong Khai
- Nong Bua
- Lampang
- Lampang
- Lamphun
- Uttaradit
- Amnat Charoen
- Mukdahan,
- Si Saket
- Sakon Nakhon
- Ubon Ratchathani
Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are:
- Chachoengsao
- Nakhon Sawan
- Prachinburi
- Samut Prakan
- Samut Sakhon
- Phayao
- Loei
- Nakhon Phanom
- Surat Thani
- Phang Nga
- Phatthalung
- Nakhon Si Thammarat
The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:
- Khon Kaen
- Krabi
- Bangkok
- Chonburi
- Nakhon Pathom
- Nonthaburi
- Pathum Thani
- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Phuket
- Yala
- Songkhla
- Narathiwat
- Pattani
- Chumphon
Currently, there is no colour-coded map is available but we will bring you an update as it becomes available.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
53 new cases -Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 25)
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases
Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 25)
2 Reports of suicide in Bangkok today
Surat Thani spends 82 million baht on field hospital to support COVID-19 patients
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Animals in Thailand are suffering during the Covid-19 crisis
15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24)
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
6 workers arrested for escaping Koh Samui during lockdown
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 23)
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login