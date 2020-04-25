Connect with us

Bangkok News

Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases

Samui Times Editor

Published

4 hours ago

on

(Photo:The Thaiger)

Officials at the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced a colour-coding scheme for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being registered.

(Photo:www.whereig.com)

According to the Nation Thailand, the green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been identified, include:

  • Nan
  • Kamphaeng Phet
  • Chainat
  • Trat
  • Phichit
  • Sing Buri
  • Ang Thong
  • Bueng Kan
  • Satun.

Light green provinces where no Covid-19 patients have been identified in the past 28 days are:

  • Phetchabun
  • Phrae
  • Sukhothai
  • Mahasarakham
  • Yasothon
  • Roi Et
  • Chanthaburi
  • Lop Buri
  • Uthai Thani
  • Udon Thani

Light Orange provinces or those with cases in the last 14 days are:

  • Phetchaburi
  • Kanchanaburi
  • Nakhon Nayok
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan
  • Rayong, Ratchaburi
  • Samut Songkhram
  • Saraburi
  • Suphanburi
  • Sa Kaeo
  • Trang
  • Chiang Rai
  • Kalasin
  • Chaiyaphum
  • Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Buri Ram
  • Mae Hong Son
  • Tak
  • Phitsanulok
  • Surin
  • Nong Khai
  • Nong Bua
  • Lampang
  • Lamphun
  • Uttaradit
  • Amnat Charoen
  • Mukdahan,
  • Si Saket
  • Sakon Nakhon
  • Ubon Ratchathani

Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are:

  • Chachoengsao
  • Nakhon Sawan
  • Prachinburi
  • Samut Prakan
  • Samut Sakhon
  • Phayao
  • Loei
  • Nakhon Phanom
  • Surat Thani
  • Phang Nga
  • Phatthalung
  • Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:

  • Khon Kaen
  • Krabi
  • Bangkok
  • Chonburi
  • Nakhon Pathom
  • Nonthaburi
  • Pathum Thani
  • Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
  • Phuket
  • Yala
  • Songkhla
  • Narathiwat
  • Pattani
  • Chumphon

Currently, there is no colour-coded map is available but we will bring you an update as it becomes available.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

