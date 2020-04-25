Colour scheme to show how long provinces have had no new Covid-19 cases | Samui Times

Officials at the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced a colour-coding scheme for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being registered.

According to the Nation Thailand, the green provinces, where no Covid-19 cases have been identified, include:

Nan

Kamphaeng Phet

Chainat

Trat

Phichit

Sing Buri

Ang Thong

Bueng Kan

Satun.

Light green provinces where no Covid-19 patients have been identified in the past 28 days are:

Phetchabun

Phrae

Sukhothai

Mahasarakham

Yasothon

Roi Et

Chanthaburi

Lop Buri

Uthai Thani

Udon Thani

Light Orange provinces or those with cases in the last 14 days are:

Phetchaburi

Kanchanaburi

Nakhon Nayok

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Rayong, Ratchaburi

Samut Songkhram

Saraburi

Suphanburi

Sa Kaeo

Trang

Chiang Rai

Kalasin

Chaiyaphum

Nakhon Ratchasima

Buri Ram

Mae Hong Son

Tak

Phitsanulok

Surin

Nong Khai

Nong Bua

Lampang

Lamphun

Uttaradit

Amnat Charoen

Mukdahan,

Si Saket

Sakon Nakhon

Ubon Ratchathani

Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are:

Chachoengsao

Nakhon Sawan

Prachinburi

Samut Prakan

Samut Sakhon

Phayao

Loei

Nakhon Phanom

Surat Thani

Phang Nga

Phatthalung

Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Red Provinces where Covid-19 patients have been found in the last seven days are:

Khon Kaen

Krabi

Bangkok

Chonburi

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Pathum Thani

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Phuket

Yala

Songkhla

Narathiwat

Pattani

Chumphon

Currently, there is no colour-coded map is available but we will bring you an update as it becomes available.

