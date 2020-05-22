Countries Continue Travel Bans Into June | Samui Times

Countries continue to extend flight restrictions until June leaving the tourism industry waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel.

The leaders of Thailand ease business and restaurant measures by reducing the nightly curfew by one hour from 2300 to 0400. However, the advice regarding travel between provinces and even domestic airlines remains only for ‘important purposes’ and comes at the expense of a traveller’s 14-day quarantine.

The country tourism industry seems to lose its patience with Thailand Civil Aviation Authority, which has once again extended the ban on international flights to and from Thailand through midnight, without any clear reasoning.

Airline managers fear that CAAT may continue to ban flights after the end of June. You asked the CAAT to identify the conditions to be met to allow the country to be reopened to international flights. What they would be is not clear.

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Airport was supposed to be reopened on 15 May, but without any warning, the Thai civil airport authority announced that the airport would remain closed ‘until further notice.’The tourism industry on the island expected that the airport will be reopened for domestic flights on 16 May, bringing it into line with all of the other domestic airports that offer limited service in the country.

Meanwhile, on 15 May, Bangkok Airways resumed services to Samui Island, with two flights a day more only for important passengers. The airline has also stated that it will start on domestic flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Lampang and Sukhothai on 1 June. For domestic passengers, a 14-day quarantine law applies.

Myanmar

Yangon International Airport officials have confirmed that all international outbound and inbound flights into the country will remain suspended until 31 May.

The Philippines

The authorities announced that quarantine orders for modified improved communities have been implemented by 31 May in Manila Metro and in the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Laguna, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales, central Luzon region. In Cebu City and Mandaue City more stringent Enhanced Community quarantine orders are also in force by 31 May.

Measures around the world

Austria

Austrian Airlines extends the suspension from 30 May until 7 June.

Germany

The prohibition of travelers from outside the European Union has been announced by Germany, and travelers from outside the European Union have been extended to at least 15 June.

Belgium

Air Brussels announced that limited international flights would resume from 15 June from Brussels to several international destinations.

Cayman Islands

Government officials have extended closures to at least 31 August instead of 31 May for all air and seaports.

Greece

Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) announced its continued suspension by 14 June of the flights to Albania, North Macedonia and Turkey.

HCAA has announced that it will not be able to travel to Italy , Spain, the United Kingdom or the Netherlands until 31 May. All international flights remain limited until the end of May to Athens International Airport.

Sweden

Restrictions were extended until 15 June for travellers coming from outside the European Union ( EU) and from other Schengen countries. The ban shall not extend to long-term citizens, EU family members and ambassadors, cross-border workers and health personnel, as well as individuals carrying goods.

Iceland

Borders are being reopened by authorities on 15 June, enabling foreign nationals to enter the country. Receiving travelers shall take a test in a specified testing facility to decide whether they are Covid-19 positive, and then download a tracking application for the remainder of their stay. And they can undergo a quarantine period of 14 days.

Netherlands

The ban shall be extended to at least 15 June for travelers arriving from outside the European Union ( EU) and from other Schengen countries to the Netherlands.

The ban shall not extend to long-term citizens, EU family members and ambassadors, cross-border workers and health personnel, as well as individuals carrying goods.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | TTR weekly