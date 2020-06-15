Covid-19 Cases In Beijing On The Rise Again | Samui Times

Just when they thought they were in the clear… Beijing is forced to reinstated coronavirus controls as Covid-19 cases start to rise again.

Is Beijing facing a second wave of the Covid-19 virus?

49 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, as they reintroduced measures to contain a resurgence.

36 of the new cases were registered in Beijing and were traced back to a wholesale market that sells meat and vegetables to a vast number of people in the city.

ten of the other cases originated from outside Beijing and three were found outside of Beijing in the province of Hebei.

The National Health Commission has confirmed that 177 patients are still receiving treatment for Covid-19 virus, while 115 people have been isolated and monitored for signs of disease or positive tests without symptoms.

Of the 83,181 confirmed cases, China registered a total of 4,634 deaths from the virus.

The new cases registered in recent days mark China’s highest cumulative daily of coronavirus cases in the last two months, prompting Beijing to suspend some class start-ups and reverse the relaxation of other social isolation steps.

Beijing has also closed the Xinfadi food market and ordered testing of all its workers, requesting that anybody who has traveled there over the last two weeks to self-isolate.

Eleven residential building adjacent to the market has also been put under lockdown.

Health officials from Beijing said gene sequencing showed that the virus strain causing the latest outbreak was related to that in Europe, although it was not clear that it was transmitted by human activity or the transportation of food.

In the city, restaurants were ordered to test all their uncooked food.

