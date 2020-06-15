Covid-19 Cases In Beijing On The Rise Again | Samui Times

Asia News
Covid-19 Cases In Beijing On The Rise Again
Just when they thought they were in the clear… Beijing is forced to reinstated coronavirus controls as Covid-19 cases start to rise again.
Is Beijing facing a second wave of the Covid-19 virus?
49 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Monday, as they reintroduced measures to contain a resurgence.
36 of the new cases were registered in Beijing and were traced back to a wholesale market that sells meat and vegetables to a vast number of people in the city.
ten of the other cases originated from outside Beijing and three were found outside of Beijing in the province of Hebei.
The National Health Commission has confirmed that 177 patients are still receiving treatment for Covid-19 virus, while 115 people have been isolated and monitored for signs of disease or positive tests without symptoms.
Of the 83,181 confirmed cases, China registered a total of 4,634 deaths from the virus.
The new cases registered in recent days mark China’s highest cumulative daily of coronavirus cases in the last two months, prompting Beijing to suspend some class start-ups and reverse the relaxation of other social isolation steps.
Beijing has also closed the Xinfadi food market and ordered testing of all its workers, requesting that anybody who has traveled there over the last two weeks to self-isolate.
Eleven residential building adjacent to the market has also been put under lockdown.
Health officials from Beijing said gene sequencing showed that the virus strain causing the latest outbreak was related to that in Europe, although it was not clear that it was transmitted by human activity or the transportation of food.
In the city, restaurants were ordered to test all their uncooked food.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Vietjet Suspend 2 Pilots For Runway Calamity
Airbnb Bookings Rise 13% As Domestic Restrictions Lifted
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Covid-19 Cases In Beijing On The Rise Again
No New Covid-19 Cases Reported Today (June 15)
Thailand Hunts For Crowned Bats For Covid-19 Testing
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
Tourist Attractions Prepare For Phase 4 Of Covid-19 Relaxation
Security Officials Object To Reopening Thailand for ‘Travel Bubbles’
Koh Samui Weather (June 15)
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login