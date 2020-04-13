Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus | Samui Times

In the past week, as a nation, we have seen a substantial reduction of Covid-19 cases, particularly in the last 4 days. As on Sunday, we had 33 new cases compared to 45 on Saturday, 50 on Friday and 54 new cases on Thursday.

During the first week, Thailand had 315 new cases, with a total of 724 in the 14th week. Yet in the 15th week, new cases are at 383 – a big achievement for us.

Overall, Thailands Covid-19 patients have risen to 2,551 with 33 new confirmed cases over a 24-hour period, including 3 more deaths.

A spokesman for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Taweesin Visanuyothin says…

“Our declining number is most encouraging but we cannot let our guard down as the numbers in the rest of the world are still rising.”

Although the number of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand is showing a tremendous decreasing trend, cases in ASEAN are is still on the rise, rendering the pandemic a major threat.

Taweesin also mentions…

“Many ASEAN countries have seen an increase in the number of new cases on Saturday – Indonesia found 330 new cases, Philippines 233, Malaysia 184 and Singapore 191.”

“New cases in India and Japan have also jumped. Thailand and South Korea are Asian countries with a declining number of new cases. New confirmed cases in the Philippines and Malaysia on Sunday were 220 and 153 respectively.”

“The death toll in Thailand was 38 as of Sunday compared with 20,577 in the United States, more than 10,000 in Spain, Italy, and France while England is approaching 10,000 with 9,875 deaths as of Sunday morning”

“Since Thailand has to engage in international trade and investment with other countries, the virus situation outside Thailand also is a cause for concern for us.”

As of yesterday, the total global virus cases were 1.78 million. According to the CCSA, the US had the most with 532,879, followed by Spain 163,027, Italy 152,271, France 129,654 and Germany 125,452.

SOURCE: The Nation