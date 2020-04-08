Covid-19 cases on the rise – 111 new cases and 3 foreigner deaths | Samui Times

National News
Covid-19 cases on the rise – 111 new cases and 3 foreigner deaths
Today, Thailands National Covid-19 Disease management centre reported 111 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 virus. 42 of the new cases today were from the 76 Thai’s returning from a religious festival in Indonesia.
In total, so far there have been 2,369 confirmed cases nationwide. Included in today’s reports, it has been announced that 3 foreigners have died, making the death toll rise to 30.
The new fatalities include a 48 year old Russian man in Pattaya, a 69 year old Indian man, and a 69 year old American man.
The Government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson, Taweesin Visanuyothin says… “we have to connect the virus to travellers from overseas.”
“I was just happy yesterday… Now we see that the numbers went back up to 3 digits.”
Taweesin was implying to the number of cases found yesterday, was only 38 new infections, which was like lowest in weeks but now we are back up to over 100.
“The solution will be the same… social distancing and wearing masks.”
SOURCE Khaosod English
