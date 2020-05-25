Thailand is stepping it up to help healthcare workers stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Public Health has partnered with Airbnb to organize worker accommodations near their workplace to help with commute times and disease spreading.

The new “Frontline Stay” program targets such frontline workers as medical personnel and village health volunteers. The move aims to help those who help others by giving them a peace of mind from travelling to and from work as well as possibly spreading the virus to their families.

The project has kicked off its pilot phase in Bangkok and 13 provinces with the cooperation of more than 800 locations nationwide offering special rates. Additionally around 200 of those locations are offering their services free of charge.

Medical staff and volunteers can reserve accommodations themselves through the Airbnb application with lengths of stay anywhere from five to thirty days.

Property owners are required to close for disinfection and cleaning for three days after giving service to frontline workers-a measure that is in line with the government’s hygiene rules.

Frontline workers who would like to join this program are required to have an Airbnb account, and they can enrolled in the Frontline Stay program at https://th.airbnb.com/d/covid19relief. SOURCE: PR Thai Government