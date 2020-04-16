Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought | Samui Times

Today, one of Thailand’s government spokespersons said that disease control measures that restrict everyday life are unlikely to be relaxed, but will depend on how well people work together.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the most important criteria for relaxation are public health, followed by economic and social factors.

“Decisions about any relaxation are difficult. First, there may have to be a level of social distance that people must observe.”

“For example, to re-open shopping centers, everyone must wear a face mask and there must be enough open space to prevent crowd congestion. If there is an excess of visitors, they may have to wait outside.”

“I believe that we will continue the current struggle for a long time, as no country has yet dared to cancel all their control measures,” he said.

Dr. Taweesin also said that 832 people were caught breaking the curfew on Wednesday night, 13 less than the previous day, and 168 defied the collection ban by 87. Most of them have been involved in gambling, drinking and drug abuse.

Nonthaburi has held the largest gathering so far—101 people — followed by a group of 49 in Bangkok. The most curfew violations have occurred in the Central Plains.

No new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in 25 provinces in the past 14 days, including Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi and Phrae provinces.

The number of daily new cases in larger Bangkok has increased in the last few days, while those in other provinces have decreased.

Dr. Taweesilp says, “These data are important factors for the decision to measure relaxation in the future.”

