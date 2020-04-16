Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cancellations
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Today, one of Thailand’s government spokespersons said that disease control measures that restrict everyday life are unlikely to be relaxed, but will depend on how well people work together.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the most important criteria for relaxation are public health, followed by economic and social factors.
“Decisions about any relaxation are difficult. First, there may have to be a level of social distance that people must observe.”
“For example, to re-open shopping centers, everyone must wear a face mask and there must be enough open space to prevent crowd congestion. If there is an excess of visitors, they may have to wait outside.”
“I believe that we will continue the current struggle for a long time, as no country has yet dared to cancel all their control measures,” he said.
Dr. Taweesin also said that 832 people were caught breaking the curfew on Wednesday night, 13 less than the previous day, and 168 defied the collection ban by 87. Most of them have been involved in gambling, drinking and drug abuse.
Nonthaburi has held the largest gathering so far—101 people — followed by a group of 49 in Bangkok. The most curfew violations have occurred in the Central Plains.
No new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in 25 provinces in the past 14 days, including Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Phetchabun, Phetchaburi and Phrae provinces.
The number of daily new cases in larger Bangkok has increased in the last few days, while those in other provinces have decreased.
Dr. Taweesilp says, “These data are important factors for the decision to measure relaxation in the future.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Police arrest 3 men for illegally selling fake masks a hand gel
Man seized for forging Covid-19 test certificates
Financial aid approved for employees struggling with Covid-19 crisis
Does air-con help the spread of the Covid-19 virus?
Department of corrections suspends 7,890 prison sentences
Thai Postal Service sends 28 million face masks to Ministry of Public Health
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 16)
Thailand Pharmaceutical council anticipates medicine shortages
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Bangkok will be a booze-free zone for the next 10 days
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events1 week ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login