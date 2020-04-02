Covid-19 test kits available soon! | Samui Times

National News
Covid-19 test kits available soon!
Siam Bioscience has recently joined forces with the Department of Medical Science to develop an all new test kit for detecting the Covid-19 virus. The collaboration aims to produce 20,000 test kits every week, and when 100,000 have been produced, they will be distributed among 100 hospitals nationwide
Today, the first 20,000 were sent to the government house.
Each locally produced test kit costs around 1,500 Thai baht, while imported ones are around 4,500 baht each.
On April 1, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation approved the urgent purchase of 400,000 N95 masks and the same number of personal protection suits from China. A budget of 660 million Thai baht has been earmarked for the purchase.
China will send 150,000 sets by air within this week and will ship 250,000 sets in a few weeks.
Chulalongkorn University has also developed the “Baiya Rapid Covid-19”, which is a new blood test for the Covid-19 virus which includes testing strip that uses blood drawn from the fingertip and delivers results in 10 to 15 minutes.
SOURCE: The NationStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
Overcrowded immigration officers push foreigners online
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
News1 day ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
Latest News1 week ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Business News1 week ago
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
News6 days ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case – timeline of infection