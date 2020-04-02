Covid-19 test kits available soon! | Samui Times

Siam Bioscience has recently joined forces with the Department of Medical Science to develop an all new test kit for detecting the Covid-19 virus. The collaboration aims to produce 20,000 test kits every week, and when 100,000 have been produced, they will be distributed among 100 hospitals nationwide

Today, the first 20,000 were sent to the government house.

Each locally produced test kit costs around 1,500 Thai baht, while imported ones are around 4,500 baht each.

On April 1, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation approved the urgent purchase of 400,000 N95 masks and the same number of personal protection suits from China. A budget of 660 million Thai baht has been earmarked for the purchase.

China will send 150,000 sets by air within this week and will ship 250,000 sets in a few weeks.

Chulalongkorn University has also developed the “Baiya Rapid Covid-19”, which is a new blood test for the Covid-19 virus which includes testing strip that uses blood drawn from the fingertip and delivers results in 10 to 15 minutes.

SOURCE: The Nation