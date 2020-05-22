Covid-19 Tracking App Does Not Fully Work | Samui Times

By now, many are being exposed to the new app meant to track people in a bid to reduce Covid-19 transmissions.

However, the ‘Thailand Wins’ app is not doing all of its job.

Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, the Covid-19 task force spokesman says the app is only capable of tracking people and not yet able to alert those by SMS who have visited areas that have had a Covid-19 infection.

The app, which has raised concern over privacy issues, has only been gathering data since its official launch last Sunday.

But the spokesman has assured that all the information is for disease control only.

As for why department stores and malls were reopened before schools, he said they can more easily be managed while schools are known for spreading illnesses with children at risk of spreading diseases to their elderly family members.

SOURCE: Coconuts