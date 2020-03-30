Covid-19 Virus causing fires and riots in Thai prison | Samui Times

On Sunday, in northeastern Thailand, Thai Prisoners started a riot and set fire to part of a prison complex, over concerns that they could be at risk of catching the Covid-19 virus. The prison in Buriram province houses about 2,000 inmates. The riot began when some of them set fire to a compound.

Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin said the frenzy occurred on Sunday around 11:45 am in the dining hall, at the time there were around 100 inmates in the hall when it was set alight and where prisoners started to break furniture and smash windows.

To date, there have been no Covid-19 cases within the prison – which indicated that the riots were caused purely by rumours. Psychiatric workers were then later deployed to address the prisoners “after the rumours spread” about the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region, Pol Maj Gen Akkaradej Pimonsr, says…

“The situation is under control.”

Police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen said in a statement…

“Five prisoners escaped but one has already been recaptured.”

Thai authorities have stepped up efforts to prevent an outbreak of the disease in prisons. The changes include suspending visits by relatives until the end of March and putting new inmates in isolation units for 14 days.

SOURCE: Bloomberg, Bangkok Post