Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale | Samui Times

Covid-19 News
Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale
A Pattaya shop-owner and his family have been left shaken after an attack by a group of curfew breakers, apparently angry that they weren’t able to buy alcohol. The 19 year old daughter of the shopkeeper, Thipthida Chaisat, says around 10 young Thai males, who appeared very drunk, arrived at her father’s shop in the Banglamung area at 11pm on Saturday night and asked to buy alcohol.
The shop was closed but as it is also the owner’s home (commonly referred to as a shop house), he was inside with his wife, daughter, and two grandchildren. He refused to sell alcohol as it was during curfew hours, added to the fact that the sale of alcohol is banned after 6pm in the eastern province of Chonburi. This led to an argument with the group, which quickly became violent as they used sticks and bats to smash the shop and the family car.
The family called the police. Ms Thipthida and her father headed to Banglamung police station to file a report. While they were there, the gang returned to the shop and attacked the owner’s wife, 53 year old Praiwan Pru Munna, who was attempting to protect her grandchildren from the gang.
The men allegedly threatened retaliation unless the family withdrew their police statement. It’s understood that the lady was not injured but was left badly shaken, with the family choosing to sleep elsewhere that night.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
